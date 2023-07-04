Topeka man behind bars for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County

Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Brett A. Nelson, 52, of Topeka, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and no proof of liability insurance.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for drugs following a traffic stop in Osage County.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation around 1:34 a.m. on Monday, July 3 at 1st and Maple in Overbrook. During the traffic stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Brett A. Nelson, 52, of Topeka, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • No proof of liability insurance

