Spirit of Kansas Festival kicks off Independence Day celebrations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands visited Lake Shawnee to kick off their Fourth of July celebrations Tuesday.

Many got there early to claim the perfect spot to watch the nighttime fireworks show. Elton Arteaga and his family set up camp early Tuesday morning, playing sports and picnicking while they waited for the fireworks show.

“It’s a family tradition. I’ve lived here most of my life and it’s just a yearly thing to come out here. Go volleyball courts, tennis courts, soccer food, just a good time.”

Others enjoyed the sights and sounds of the Spirit of Kansas Festival with live music, tasty food, and a car show.

The classic car show drew a record number of participants to this years event, with proceeds being donated to Helping Hands Humane Society.

“There’s quite a wealth of really nice looking cars,” said Mike Williams, a classic car enthusiast showing off his oldie in the show. “And what better way to enjoy a nice summer day than looking at some of our tradition in classic cars. I mean we’re celebrating our history you come out here and look at a lot of cars and see a lot of history.”

The car show generated approximately $4,300 to donate to Helping Hands.

The Spirit of Kansas Festival lasted until 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.