Salute Our Heroes: Assistant Director of EMS loves his career of helping those in need

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An EMS employee goes above and beyond in helping Riley County EMS.

Josh Gering has a passion for helping people in need. He has been in EMS since 2008 when he lived in Michigan. Gering said he got into this career to serve the public.

“I take a great deal and pride in public service, the mission of EMS means a lot to me in pre-hospital healthcare. There aren’t many healthcare providers invited into people’s homes, so I enjoy that public trust and being a part of an organization that answers the call for help,” said Gering, assistant director at Riley County EMS.

Officials at EMS said Josh’s leadership and compassion are reflected in others.

“Josh brings in an extraordinary amount of leadership skills and care and compassion to our department both to the community and also to the employees that work here his coworkers and the other agencies we work with always really enjoy having Josh involved with their different projects,” said Alex Protzman, major clinical operations at Riley County EMS.

Gering has been with Riley County EMS since 2017 when he moved from Pottawatomie County. He wakes up every morning proud to wear the uniform and hopefully change someone’s life.

“I’ve had opportunities to see what other people do for a living and I think it’s great but the idea of coming to work every day and having the opportunity to really impact a single individual is very motivating it’s why we all work so hard, it’s why we do what we do, and the public trust means a lot to me its something that we work hard to make sure that we maintain,” said Gering.

Protzman said Josh brings integrity to everything he does and it shows when someone’s life is at risk.

“Josh is somebody who looks at every project with his full attention and that’s a really neat trait to see. In this industry, we respond to emergency calls but, there’s so much more that goes on behind the scenes both within the industry and just in the healthcare community that he’s involved in and it’s really neat to see him switch between those projects and really have the same passion for them,” said Protzman.

Gering also mentioned the support behind him in the department is wonderful to have especially in challenging times.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.