Red, white, and blue spread across Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The streets were filled with people on Independence Day showing off their American Spirit.

Potwin Parade, Collins Park, and College Hill were packed full of pride.

President of Washburn University, Juliann Mazachek said that this time of year brings the community together.

“I think it is really at the heart of what were celebrating today. People love their communities, they love what America stands for,” said Mazachek. “They come together to celebrate that we’re free in this country and they want to make sure that they do it in a big way.”

The holiday allows for people to put aside their differences and unite as one.

Clara Womack said that she enjoys spending time with her friends and family.

“I love the fireworks and the food. It’s just a really fun thing and you get to come and your family you get to go to their house and just have a lot of fun and stay up late I just enjoy it,” said Womack.

Members of the community say that pride and patriotism are the things that make America great.

Steve Farmer said that the Fourth of July is his favorite holiday.

“It’s the most important holiday of the year,” said Farmer. “I spent most of my adult life in law enforcement and I love this country and to see everybody get together and celebrate it, its just, theres no words to describe how special it is.”

