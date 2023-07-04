One injured early Tuesday in East Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in East Topeka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of S.E. Lime.

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

