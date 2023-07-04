One injured early Tuesday in East Topeka shooting
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in East Topeka, authorities said.
The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of S.E. Lime.
One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes availabl.e
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.