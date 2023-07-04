One injured early Tuesday in East Topeka shooting

One person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting in the 200 block of S.E. Lime in East Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in East Topeka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of S.E. Lime.

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes availabl.e

