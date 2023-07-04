NE Kansas town celebrates Independence Day with Freedom Festival

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - What started as a small neighborhood get together has since turned into an annual Independence Day tradition in the small Kansas town of Overbrook.

“This thing started out over 15 years ago just being a fireworks thing. Then we started having a potluck dinner before the fireworks show, and all of a sudden we had three, four-hundred people showing up,” said Marshall Madill, one of the organizers of the festival.

Grace Community Church hosts its Freedom Festival every year on the eve of the Fourth of July.

“It’s very important to this church to be able to provide this kind of service if you will. We look at it as an outreach, a gift to the community,” Madill said.

While the event is organized by members of the church, many in the congregation said they take pride in providing a fun festival for all to enjoy.

“It’s just so fun to watch people come in and people that you know are not members of the church, and how our people just pull them in and go greet them, meet with them, and welcome them. That’s what it’s all about, just to have a fun time,” said Grace Community Church member Joyce Collins.

Lonnie Blackburn said he hosted the first Freedom Festival 22 years ago at his own home.

He said the event has continued to grow in the years since.

“Last year there was 770 people here, so it’s grown steadily,” Blackburn said.

Madill also said he loves the Fourth of July because it’s a holiday celebrating the history of America.

“Independence day is the celebration of the founding of our country. When we declared our independence from England and started down the path of becoming the United States of America.”

Monday’s festival was completely free to the public.

