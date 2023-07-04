NE Kansas town celebrates Independence Day with Freedom Festival

Monday’s festival was completely free to the public.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - What started as a small neighborhood get together has since turned into an annual Independence Day tradition in the small Kansas town of Overbrook.

“This thing started out over 15 years ago just being a fireworks thing. Then we started having a potluck dinner before the fireworks show, and all of a sudden we had three, four-hundred people showing up,” said Marshall Madill, one of the organizers of the festival.

Grace Community Church hosts its Freedom Festival every year on the eve of the Fourth of July.

“It’s very important to this church to be able to provide this kind of service if you will. We look at it as an outreach, a gift to the community,” Madill said.

While the event is organized by members of the church, many in the congregation said they take pride in providing a fun festival for all to enjoy.

“It’s just so fun to watch people come in and people that you know are not members of the church, and how our people just pull them in and go greet them, meet with them, and welcome them. That’s what it’s all about, just to have a fun time,” said Grace Community Church member Joyce Collins.

Lonnie Blackburn said he hosted the first Freedom Festival 22 years ago at his own home.

He said the event has continued to grow in the years since.

“Last year there was 770 people here, so it’s grown steadily,” Blackburn said.

Madill also said he loves the Fourth of July because it’s a holiday celebrating the history of America.

“Independence day is the celebration of the founding of our country. When we declared our independence from England and started down the path of becoming the United States of America.”

Monday’s festival was completely free to the public.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Brunner
WIBW-TV announces new news director
Utility vehicle goes over dam, overturning and injuring two at Independence Holiday parade at...
Utility vehicle goes over dam, overturning and injuring two at Independence Holiday parade at Lake Wabaunsee
Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving...
Two Topeka men in custody for disturbance at Hy-Vee in Topeka
The United States Postal Service on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka will reopen Wednesday,...
Downtown Topeka post office to reopen July 5
One woman dead after a vehicle struck her while she was sitting in her chair.
One dead after vehicle struck a pedestrian

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
Gering said he got into this career to serve the public.
Salute Our Heroes: Assistant Director of EMS loves his career of helping those in need
Monday’s festival was completely free to the public.
NE Kansas town celebrates Independence Day with Freedom Festival
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.