RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A missing Ogden teen has been located safely.

The Riley County Police Department said 15-year-old Kaidyn has been found safely.

The Riley County Police Department said they had been looking for Kaidyn that had not been seen for two days. She was last seen on the evening of July 1.

