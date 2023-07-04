Man seriously injured after being run over by own ATV in Labette County crash

A 54-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was run over by his own all-terrain...
A 54-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was run over by his own all-terrain vehicle in a Monday afternoon crash about 5 miles southeast of Parsons in Labette County, authorities said.(KYTV)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries after he was run over by his own all-terrain vehicle in a Monday afternoon crash in Labette County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday at 200000 Road, about 2 miles east of US-59 highway. The location was about 5 miles southeast of Parsons.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2023 Polaris ATV was westbound on 20000 Road and entered the north-side ditch, striking a tree. The driver was ejected and landed in the ditch. The ATV continued traveling west, striking the driver in the ditch.

The driver, Todd Nibarger, 54 of Parsons, was transported to Labette Health in Parsons with serious injuries.

The patrol said Nibarger, who was alone in the ATV, wasn’t wearing a safety restraint.

