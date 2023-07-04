Kansas football lands another big time prospect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s slowly becoming apparent that Lance Leipold has changed the landscape in Lawrence.

Leipold has picked up numerous recruits for the 2024 class and adds another in four-star Defensive end Dakyus Brinkley.

Brinkley had plenty of Power 5 offers and is considered the highest rated high school commit for Kansas according to 247Sports.

He’s the 17th ranked edge nationally and No. 44 ranked in Texas and becomes the 15th recruit for the Class of 2024.

