Kansas football lands another big time prospect

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of an...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s slowly becoming apparent that Lance Leipold has changed the landscape in Lawrence.

Leipold has picked up numerous recruits for the 2024 class and adds another in four-star Defensive end Dakyus Brinkley.

Brinkley had plenty of Power 5 offers and is considered the highest rated high school commit for Kansas according to 247Sports.

He’s the 17th ranked edge nationally and No. 44 ranked in Texas and becomes the 15th recruit for the Class of 2024.

