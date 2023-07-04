K-State’s Culpepper putting up numbers for collegiate Team USA

Kansas State third basemen Kaelen Culpepper
Kansas State third basemen Kaelen Culpepper(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARY, NC. (WIBW) - If this past season was any indication what Kaelen Culpepper can do, he’s still showing it on the biggest stage.

He and his K-State teammate Tyson Neighbors are playing for Team USA in the International Friendship Series. Team USA is 4-0 against Chinese Taipei but Culpepper is tearing the cover off the baseball.

He didn’t play in the first game, but in the last three games, he’s 7-12 from the plate with two homeruns, six RBI, three runs, and two walks.

Neighbors appeared in the first game and that’s been is only time on the hill. He threw two-thirds of an inning allowing nothing across the board.

