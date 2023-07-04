Interview schedule shared for 3rd judicial district judge vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission shared the interview schedule for the district judge vacancy on Monday, July 3.

The Kansas Judicial Branch said the 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Monday, July 24 to interview nominees for a district judge vacancy created by Judge Mary Christopher’s July 15 retirement.

The Kansas Judicial Branch noted Shawnee County is the 3rd Judicial District.

According to the Kansas Judicial Branch, the Interview schedule is as follows:

9:30 a.m.

9:45 a.m.

James Crowl, Topeka, county counselor, Shawnee County

10 a.m.

10:15 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

Andrew Holmes, Berryton, deputy district attorney, Shawnee County

10:45 a.m.

Break

10:55 a.m.

Charles Kitt, Topeka, chief deputy district attorney, Shawnee County

11:10 a.m.

Ashley Long, Topeka, public defender, 3rd Judicial District Public Defender Office

11:25 a.m.

11:40 a.m.

Jason McIlrath, Topeka, deputy district attorney, Shawnee County

11:55 a.m.

The Kansas Judicial Branch said the interviews are open to the public. They will take place at the Shawnee County Courthouse located at 200 SE 7th St. in Topeka, Kan.

Additionally, any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible at ADA@kscourts.org, 785-296-2256 or TTY at 711.

Eligibility requirements include a nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The Kansas Judicial Branch said the nomination commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill this position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

If there are not sufficient nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission then the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.

According to the Kansas Judicial Branch, after serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Whitney Casement, Thomas Lemon, Randall Phillips, Rebecca Sanders, and Eric Stafford, Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.