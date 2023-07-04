Injury car-deer collision reported early Tuesday in Jackson County

WHITING, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to have been injured early Tuesday in a car-deer collision in Jackson County, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday on K-9 highway, just west of Whiting.

Initial reports indicated a Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicle collided with a deer at that location.

There were no immediate reports on the extent of injuries suffered by anyone in the Nissan.

