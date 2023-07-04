Free car washes provided for veterans and active service members

By Madison Bickley
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor those who have served and our currently serving our country, free car washes were given between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Eagle Auto Wash.

Retired and active military personnel could receive a free car wash as long as they provided a current U.S. Service Identification Card, U.S. Service Retired Identification Card, or a Veterans Organization Card.

“It’s one of those things that we’ve been doing for so long and it’s just near and dear to our hearts as a company and we want to continue doing that for them every year that we can,” said operations manager Shelby Reutzel.

Veterans enjoyed the free car wash and the appreciation for all they have done.

“I always try to take it through here, weather permitting, and they do an excellent job and service. I am very proud to be a veteran and happy to get a free car wash,” said Combat Wounded Vietnam Veteran Bob McCoy.

