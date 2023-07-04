Fatality crash reported early Tuesday in Brown County

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was reported killed and another person injured in a crash early Tuesday in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. near 334th and Anderson and roads. The location was about a mile southwest of Horton.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were assisting area law enforcement officers at the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

