Fatality crash reported early Tuesday in Brown County

At least one person was reported to have been killed early Tuesday in a crash near Horton in...
At least one person was reported to have been killed early Tuesday in a crash near Horton in Brown County, authorities said.(MGN online)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was reported killed and another person injured in a crash early Tuesday in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. near 334th and Anderson and roads. The location was about a mile southwest of Horton.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were assisting area law enforcement officers at the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

