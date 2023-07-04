City of Topeka welcomes next Planning and Development Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has welcomed a new Planning and Development Director.

The City of Topeka announced on Monday, July 3 that it has hired Rhiannon Friedman to serve as its next Planning and Development Director.

“I’m thrilled that Rhiannon has accepted the position to serve as the Planning and Development Director. Rhiannon is an experienced leader and a great asset to the City of Topeka and the Topeka community as a whole. The role is key in ensuring we’re shaping a great future for Topeka, and we look to Rhiannon to lead a great group of employees who are doing important work,” said Richard Nienstedt, Acting City Manager.

The City of Topeka said Friedman has been serving as the interim director for the position since January. The department is made up of three divisions including development services, housing and planning.

According to the City of Topeka, Friedman was previously hired in the fall of 2022 to serve as the Director of Development and Economic Growth. Prior to her time with the City of Topeka, she served as the President of Downtown Topeka, Inc. for two years. She was previously selected as a 2022 International Downtown Association Fellow, becoming one of only 30 professionals to participate in the national program. She is currently a member of the 2023 Leadership Kansas class. Friedman has a bachelor’s in political science and government from Kansas State University.

“I’m excited to stay on as the Planning and Development Director, where I’ve served as Interim for the past five months. We have a great team that is dedicated to the continued focus of improving the planning and development process as well as bringing more housing and commercial development to the Topeka community,” said Friedman.

Friedman is serving the role effective immediately.

