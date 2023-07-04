4th of July Forecast: Hot today, storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the heat today and storms tonight. The good news is as of now, most spots will be ok as far as storms moving in after midnight but the closer you are to the Nebraska border, there is a chance storms could impact those fireworks shows around sunset.

Taking Action:

With the heat today, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind.

The storm risk this evening is still subject to change but the area to monitor before midnight will be near the Nebraska border specifically north-central KS. Severe weather is likely as well so be aware. If you’re in places like Manhattan, Wamego, Topeka, Emporia, Lawrence, KC as of now the risk for storms will likely hold off until after 10pm. Check back later today for an update on the timing in case it changes.

While storm chances are possible during the day Wednesday, Friday and Saturday we’re not looking at all day washouts so you don’t need to cancel outdoor plans but have a Plan B just in case.



After today’s heat, a cold front tonight will lead to a major cool down the rest of the week. Despite a big cool down tomorrow, humidity will remain high before it drops by Thursday. Starting Friday, temperatures and humidity start to increase again.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Heat indices up to 103°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms before midnight (but a better chance for severe weather), better chance of storms after midnight when the severe weather won’t be as widespread. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S/N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Will keep a chance of storms in throughout the entire day with uncertainty on specific details on how widespread the rain will be. Rain or not, clouds will stick around along with humidity but highs will be in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Humidity decreases Wednesday night leading to a nice day Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s for the pick day of the week.

Storms may develop as early as Thursday night and will continue with at least a chance of storms somewhere in northeast KS through Saturday. There are differences in the computer models on how hot it will be, especially Sunday into early next week. The current forecast is an average of the long range models so don’t be surprised if it changes in the coming days.

Highest risk of storms before 11pm will be in the 'enhanced' and 'slight' risk: Hail/wind will be the concerns (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.