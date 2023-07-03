Veteran shares experience managing PTSD during fireworks season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many enjoy the sights and sounds of fireworks this Fourth of July, others may not due to symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Wall-shaking explosions and bright flashes of light can be triggering for veterans living with PTSD, making it difficult to cope with triggering conditions.

Bo Ready, Army veteran, says city ordinances help veterans by creating an expectation of when fireworks will be most active. Though, not everyone abides by these rules, making it difficult to manage PTSD symptoms amist unexpected explosions and flashes.

“It just kind of makes you startled and kind of jumpy,” says Ready. “As the night goes on maybe you hear certain noises and it kind of makes your heart race a little bit, maybe you start sweating. Especially after it’s supposed to stop.”

Thousands of veterans experience similar feelings. According to the National Center for PTSD, 7% of all veterans will experience PTSD during their lifetimes.

However, veterans aren’t the only aren’t the only ones who feel the effects of these symptoms.

“Everybody around me kind of feels the effects of that, because sometimes I’m aggravated and, you know, really kind of upset,” says Ready. “You really don’t even know why until after you think about it. If it’s going on all day, you’re kind of on edge all day. And you can last for hours after that.”

Ready has taken steps to minimize his discomfort during fireworks season, like working on his race car and practicing mindfulness.

“I’ve gone to classes, I guess you can say that kind of help with that like being mindfulness or go into mindfulness classes,” he says. “Meditation classes, things like that kind of bring down the nervousness or for however you want to see it. So usually, I just try to keep busy.”

Ready’s wife and four daughters play a role in helping him overcome negative feelings during nights filled with explosions and flashes.

“I spend a lot of time with my kids. So that really helps. I try to stay busy with them. You know, working in my garage. And I usually have music on so kind of blurred around that kind of cancels that out besides the big ones, but I usually try to go to my garage or downstairs in the house.”

The Topeka city ordinance for lists the approved times for fireworks as Monday, July 3rd from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Tuesday, July 4th from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Disturbances and complaints stemming from fireworks can be reported to the TPD non-emergency line at 785-368-9551.

