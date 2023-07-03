Traffic stops lead to drug arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Separate traffic stops landed two men behind bars on drugs charges.

The first happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports deputies stopped a vehicle in the 2900 block of SE Croco Rd. for improperly signaling. They say a search turned up illegal narcotics.

Stephen Paul, 51, was booked on charges including meth distribution, possessing drug paraphernalia and marijuana, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and without liability insurance. He had been released as of Monday afternoon.

Another traffic stop happened around 2 a.m. Monday at NE Soldier and Monroe Streets. The sheriff’s office says the driver, William Roberts, 39, had a felony warrant. Deputies also booked him for fleeing and interfering with law enforcement, and possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He remained jailed as of Monday afternoon.

