Topeka SENT to benefit from EnvistaCares Challenge

The EnvistaCares Challenge will highlight the organization.
By David Oliver
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s SENT organization is the July beneficiary of the EnvistaCares Challenge.

SENT works to transform underserved communities in the Capital City. It’s a 501-C-3 non-profit.

Envista Credit Union will award SENT a $10,000 media package and it will match all dollars donated to SENT in July up to $2500.

Since 2019, the EnvistaCares Challenge has benefited more than 40 area non-profits and helped raise nearly $670,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Brunner
WIBW-TV announces new news director
Utility vehicle goes over dam, overturning and injuring two at Independence Holiday parade at...
Utility vehicle goes over dam, overturning and injuring two at Independence Holiday parade at Lake Wabaunsee
Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving...
Two Topeka men in custody for disturbance at Hy-Vee in Topeka
The United States Postal Service on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka will reopen Wednesday,...
Downtown Topeka post office to reopen July 5
One woman dead after a vehicle struck her while she was sitting in her chair.
One dead after vehicle struck a pedestrian

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
Storms arrive late Tuesday night
Hot and sunny 4th of July
Country Kickoff is July 12 at Evergy Plaza
Country Kickoff gets community in the Stampede spirit
Country Kickoff is July 12 at Evergy Plaza
Country Kickoff gets community in the stampede spirit