Topeka SENT to benefit from EnvistaCares Challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s SENT organization is the July beneficiary of the EnvistaCares Challenge.

SENT works to transform underserved communities in the Capital City. It’s a 501-C-3 non-profit.

Envista Credit Union will award SENT a $10,000 media package and it will match all dollars donated to SENT in July up to $2500.

Since 2019, the EnvistaCares Challenge has benefited more than 40 area non-profits and helped raise nearly $670,000.

