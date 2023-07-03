SNCO Emergency Management reminds community to practice firework safety ahead of July 4th holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As people prepare to light fireworks for the Fourth of July, Jake Henry with Shawnee County Emergency Management wants to remind the public of the danger involved in handling them.

“You are celebrating with the use of explosives. So there are times when that could go wrong and so you try your best to mitigate those risks with doing it as safely as possible,” said Henry, emergency planner for the SNCO Emergency Management office.

Henry said his organization deals with several firework-related injuries every year.

“As far as fireworks themselves go, fireworks every year cause injuries, they cause fires. So those are things that we see fairly routinely every year.”

Henry said it’s only fireworks that can cause safety issues around the summertime holiday.

“The big thing in Kansas is heat safety. Making sure that people are drinking plenty of water, not getting heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Seeking shade when possible, taking breaks, those kinds of things.”

Rick and Donna Canfield purchased fireworks Sunday for their neighborhood Fourth of July celebration.

“We get all the big stuff. Just like to shoot off the rockets and stuff like that of course, all the good stuff. We put on a pretty good show,” said Rick Canfield.

Rick said he has always enjoyed setting fireworks off as a way to celebrate Independence Day.

“Some artillery shells, a lot of fountains, stuff like that. A few things for the kids to play with. Some small stuff that they can play with.”

But he also said it is important to take all of the proper safety precautions when handling fireworks.

“I am kind of a safety nut. I make sure that the kids are doing it right. I never want anybody to get hurt, that’s why.”

