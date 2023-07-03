One injured Sunday in single-car crash in Ottawa County in north-central Kansas

MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured Sunday morning in a single-car crash in Ottawa County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:27 a.m. Sunday on US-81 highway just north of Treaty Road. The location was about 9 miles north of Minneapolis.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan was northbound on US-81 when it left the roadway and crossed through the median and the southbound lanes of traffic.

The Toyota then struck an embankment in the west ditch of the highway.

The driver, Jerry W. Tiger, 54, of Wichita, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with possible injuries.

The patrol said Tiger, who was alone in the minivan, was wearing his seat belt.

