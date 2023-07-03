North Topeka TSC remains closed following fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A steady stream of vehicles passed by North Topeka’s Tractor Supply location Monday morning, only to find it closed.

A store employee confirms the location remains closed due to a fire at the location on Hwy. 24.

Topeka Fire Dept. officials say crews responded to the store just before 7 a.m. Saturday. They say firefighters discovered an electrical fire and quickly put it out.

No one was hurt. However, the store remains closed. The employee said company management will determine when it is safe to reopen.

Until then, people may visit TSC’s south location, 5236 SW Topeka Blvd.

