Need a laptop? Topeka residents may be able to get one for free

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is looking to bridge the digital divide by getting laptops to those who need them.

The city’s TSC - Get Digital program is giving away free laptops - and the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library can help you learn how to use them.

Monique Glaude, the city’s director of community engagement, and Shari Schawo, the library’s learning experiences trainer and gadet expert, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their efforts.

To qualify for the free laptops, residents are required to receive SNAP, Medicaid, Social Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension Benefits or have an annual household income of less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. You must show a photo ID and proof of income. To review eligibility requirements, click HERE. Qualified applicants also may call 785-368-3098.

TSCPL is a partner in the Get Digital effort. They offer free computer classes.

The next round of classes will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. and cover a range of topics:

July 10: Cutting the Cable Cord

July 17: Excel Intro to Spreadsheets

July 24: Excel Intro to Lists

July 31: eBooks with Libby

Aug. 8: Beginning Computer Navigation

Schawo says the sessions are held in a small group setting. You do not have to preregister and you may come to as many or as few as you’d like. All are free.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.