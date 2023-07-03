Monday forecast: Hot to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big concern is the hot temperatures today and tomorrow before cooler weather moves in for the rest of the week. There are also several chances for storms with Wednesday being the highest chance of rain to impact the daytime hours although monitoring Tuesday evening for 4th of July on some areas getting Mother Nature’s fireworks instead.

Taking Action:

With the heat especially today and tomorrow, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind.

Monitoring a chance of storms for most days this week so this will need to be taken on a day by day basis for specific details. As of now we’re not looking at any one particular day where the rain chance is going to be high enough to say you need to cancel outdoor plans at this time but Wednesday is being monitored for the highest potential for rain to have an impact on outdoor plans so consider having a Plan B at this time.



With temperatures heating back up after a cool down this weekend, Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week. It’s also going to be important to monitor all the storm chances for the week and be checking back daily for updates.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Can’t rule out a few showers/storms after 4pm, most spots will remain dry. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Any storms that develop this afternoon should diminish shortly after sunset with mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

4th of July: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Heat index as hot as 104°. Winds S 5-15 mph.

The big question will be how quickly will storms move in Tuesday evening. This will be a question of whether or not you may be able to enjoy 4th of July fireworks or have to settle for Mother Nature’s. Please check back in tomorrow through the day for updates on the timing and plan accordingly.

Wednesday will keep a low chance for spotty showers/storms through the day but still won’t be a washout. It’ll be much cooler in the 80s with the humidity gradually diminishing through Wednesday night.

This will lead to a nice day for Thursday with highs in the 80s and low humidity before temperatures, humidity and storm chances increase Friday through Sunday. Still some uncertainty on exact timing of storms during this time so keep checking back especially if you do have outdoor plans Friday night through Sunday on how likely it will be for storms to be in the area.

