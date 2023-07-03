Microchipping your animals to keep them safe and secure this Fourth of July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka says loud noises and fireworks going off this Independence Day may cause your beloved pet to flee.

The shelter has been offering microchipping for several years and is continuing this year to help your furry friends get through this firework season.

Margaret Price said that pets cannot lose their microchip unlike collars or tags.

“Microchipping is just a great way, an ID that when animals come through our building we try our hardest to scan every animal if they’ll let us,” Price said. “Scan every animal so that we can call the owner and say, ‘Hey your family member is here, come and get them.’”

While some pets are okay with the noises, others are not.

Price said that there are many conditions that have to be considered when pets run off.

“They can be far away from home, but you have to worry about the heat. You have to worry about the asphalt being really hot,” said Price. “So it’s just really important to keep your animals home especially bring them inside during the time that they are going to set off the fireworks.”

Price said that if you know your pet is afraid of loud noises or fireworks, it is best to consult your local veterinarian because there may be things that they can provide for your pet.

For more information visit the Helping Hands Facebook page or call (785) 233-7325.

