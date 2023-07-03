Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake

Police said a man dove from a 40-foot embankment into a part of Lake Gladewater that was only around four feet deep and died from his injuries.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Police say a man died after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot embankment into a part of a Texas lake that was only around 4 feet deep.

According to Gladewater Chief of Police Gordon Freeman, dispatch received a 911 call around 4:20 p.m. Saturday about an unresponsive man at Lake Gladewater. Emergency services responded and started lifesaving measures, KLTV reports.

About seven witnesses told first responders that the 34-year-old man dove from an embankment approximately 40 feet high into a pool of water that was about 4 feet deep. The incident took place off the main lake at an area where people go and swim that is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and a rocky bottom.

Police say witnesses that saw the victim dive into the water helped pull him out and began to render aid. First responders worked diligently to resuscitate the victim, but he succumbed due to the severity of his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident, Freeman said.

Upshur County Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes was notified, and she responded and held the inquest. Next of kin were also notified.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Brunner
WIBW-TV announces new news director
Strong winds and heavy rain rolled through Northeast Kansas Friday night.
Heavy storms hit Northeast Kansas
TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.
TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide
Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving...
Two Topeka men in custody for disturbance at Hy-Vee in Topeka
Andrew M. Hicks, 25, of Topeka, is behind bars following a robbery that led to a pursuit in...
Topeka man arrested after robbery leads to pursuit in NE Topeka

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
People walk along pit row in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park...
Shane van Gisbergen wins his NASCAR Cup Series debut in memorable finish to series’ 1st street race
The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says a utility vehicle was driven off of a dam and...
Utility vehicle goes over dam, overturning and injuring two at Independence Holiday parade at Lake Wabaunsee
The Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka says loud noises and fireworks going off this...
Microchipping your animals to keep them safe and secure this Fourth of July