Law enforcement searching for missing Ogden teen

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for a teen that has not been seen for two days.

RCPD announced they are looking for 15-year-old Kaidyn, who was last seen on the evening of July 1, wearing a blue crop top t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black sandals.

Kaidyn is about 5′06″, 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Kaidyn’s whereabouts, call (785) 537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

