Gas, diesel prices down slightly as Fourth of July holiday nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re heading out of town for the Fourth of July and haven’t filled up your vehicle’s gas tank yet, you can relax a little bit.

Prices didn’t skyrocket for the holiday over the past week.

In fact, AAA says that gas prices actually went down a penny from this time a week ago.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Monday morning was $3.24 in Kansas. That’s down a penny from the $3.25 a week ago. It’s also down a penny from the $3.25 of a month ago.

The price is considerably less than a year ago -- $1.32 to be exact -when Fourth of July motorists were paying an average of $4.56 per gallon of unleaded gas across Kansas, AAA says.

Nationwide, gas prices on Monday were averaging $3.53 per gallon, which was down 4 cents from the $3.57 of a week ago and down $1.28 lower than the $4.81 of a year ago.

Diesel prices across Kansas on Monday were averaging $3.56 per gallon, down 2 cents from a week ago and down $1.77 from a year ago.

Diesel prices also were down across the nation, averaging $3.84 per gallon on Monday, down 3 cents from $3.87 a week ago and $1.90 lower than the $5.784 of a year ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, Topeka prices for unleaded fuel on Monday ranged from $3.02 to $3.29 a gallono while diesel fuel prices ranged from $3.44 to $3.79 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.