Gas, diesel prices down slightly as Fourth of July holiday nears

Gas and diesel prices are down slightly lower this Fourth of July holiday across the nation,...
Gas and diesel prices are down slightly lower this Fourth of July holiday across the nation, including in Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re heading out of town for the Fourth of July and haven’t filled up your vehicle’s gas tank yet, you can relax a little bit.

Prices didn’t skyrocket for the holiday over the past week.

In fact, AAA says that gas prices actually went down a penny from this time a week ago.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Monday morning was $3.24 in Kansas. That’s down a penny from the $3.25 a week ago. It’s also down a penny from the $3.25 of a month ago.

The price is considerably less than a year ago -- $1.32 to be exact -when Fourth of July motorists were paying an average of $4.56 per gallon of unleaded gas across Kansas, AAA says.

Nationwide, gas prices on Monday were averaging $3.53 per gallon, which was down 4 cents from the $3.57 of a week ago and down $1.28 lower than the $4.81 of a year ago.

Diesel prices across Kansas on Monday were averaging $3.56 per gallon, down 2 cents from a week ago and down $1.77 from a year ago.

Diesel prices also were down across the nation, averaging $3.84 per gallon on Monday, down 3 cents from $3.87 a week ago and $1.90 lower than the $5.784 of a year ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, Topeka prices for unleaded fuel on Monday ranged from $3.02 to $3.29 a gallono while diesel fuel prices ranged from $3.44 to $3.79 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Brunner
WIBW-TV announces new news director
Utility vehicle goes over dam, overturning and injuring two at Independence Holiday parade at...
Utility vehicle goes over dam, overturning and injuring two at Independence Holiday parade at Lake Wabaunsee
Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving...
Two Topeka men in custody for disturbance at Hy-Vee in Topeka
The United States Postal Service on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka will reopen Wednesday,...
Downtown Topeka post office to reopen July 5
Strong winds and heavy rain rolled through Northeast Kansas Friday night.
Heavy storms hit Northeast Kansas

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
A Wichita man was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on US-81 highway in Ottawa...
One injured Sunday in single-car crash in Ottawa County in north-central Kansas
Hot to begin the week
The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says a utility vehicle was driven off of a dam and...
Utility vehicle goes over dam, overturning and injuring two at Independence Holiday parade at Lake Wabaunsee