Fireworks on the Fourth can be frightening to your furry friends

Pets react to noise differently, but it is important to know how they will react so they do not wander off.
By Madison Bickley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Loud noises and fireworks can cause many pets anxiety and fear.

You may want to plan ahead before you begin your Independence Day celebrations.

Pet owner Kelly Kelley said that is is important to know what your pets need to feel comfortable and safe.

“Give them some security, whatever works for that dog,” said Kelley. “Whether that means a place that they can be kind of quiet and alone or if they need to be right by your side, or if they just need to understand it better that you could give them a little training.”

Kelley said that it is important to have a form of identification on your pets whether that be collars, tags, or microchips.

To keep pets calm, it is also important for them to know when loud noises or fireworks will occur.

If your pet needs extra help, there are options available.

Certified professional dog trainer, Tanya Walsh, says that there are many ways to help your beloved pets.

“Block out the noise,” said Walsh. Blocking out the noise as best you can is probably, if you don’t want to give your dog any kind of aids, is to do that, block out the noise.”

