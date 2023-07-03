Country Kickoff gets community in the stampede spirit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s almost time for the Capital City to welcome another Country Stampede to town.

It starts with the Country Kickoff at Evergy Plaza!

Irene Haws with Fidelity State Bank and Trust visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event. Fidelity is the presenting sponsor for Country Kickoff.

The event takes place Wednesday July 12. It starts at 6 p.m. with the Top City Line Dancers giving free line dancing lessons. The main event is a 7 p.m. concert by Big Time Grain Co. The group features two brothers from Overland Park.

Country Stampede begins July 13 at Heartland Motorsports Park.

