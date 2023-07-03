City of Topeka names new Planning & Development Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has named Rhiannon Friedman as its new Planning & Development Director.

Friedman has been serving as interim Planning & Development Director since January. The department includes development services, housing and planning divisions for the city.

Previously Friedman served as the President of Downtown Topeka, Inc. Friedman is currently a member of the 2023 Leadership Kansas class. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University.

