Bubbles, balloons and music highlight SkyFest Marysville

SkyFest Marysville starts at 5:30 p.m. July 8 at Lakeview Sports Complex
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people will watch fireworks in the skies July 4th, but you’ll have another reason to look up this weekend in Marysville.

Wayne Kruse visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of SkyFest Marysville.

The community event takes place July 8 at Lakeview Sports Complex.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. with kids activities, including a bubble performer. Food and craft vendors also will be on hand.

At 7 p.m., Hot Club of Cowtown & Tyler Hilton take the stage for a free concert, featuring the music of Elvis Presley. The concert is followed by a hot air balloon glow and fireworks.

Wayne says the festival is free. He said volunteers will director people to parking around town, with shuttles taking people to and from the parking areas to the park.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Brunner
WIBW-TV announces new news director
Utility vehicle goes over dam, overturning and injuring two at Independence Holiday parade at...
Utility vehicle goes over dam, overturning and injuring two at Independence Holiday parade at Lake Wabaunsee
Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving...
Two Topeka men in custody for disturbance at Hy-Vee in Topeka
The United States Postal Service on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka will reopen Wednesday,...
Downtown Topeka post office to reopen July 5
One woman dead after a vehicle struck her while she was sitting in her chair.
One dead after vehicle struck a pedestrian

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
The EnvistaCares Challenge will highlight SENT Topeka.
Topeka SENT to benefit from EnvistaCares Challenge
Storms arrive late Tuesday night
Hot and sunny 4th of July
Country Kickoff is July 12 at Evergy Plaza
Country Kickoff gets community in the Stampede spirit
Country Kickoff is July 12 at Evergy Plaza
Country Kickoff gets community in the stampede spirit