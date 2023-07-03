Bubbles, balloons and music highlight SkyFest Marysville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people will watch fireworks in the skies July 4th, but you’ll have another reason to look up this weekend in Marysville.

Wayne Kruse visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of SkyFest Marysville.

The community event takes place July 8 at Lakeview Sports Complex.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. with kids activities, including a bubble performer. Food and craft vendors also will be on hand.

At 7 p.m., Hot Club of Cowtown & Tyler Hilton take the stage for a free concert, featuring the music of Elvis Presley. The concert is followed by a hot air balloon glow and fireworks.

Wayne says the festival is free. He said volunteers will director people to parking around town, with shuttles taking people to and from the parking areas to the park.

