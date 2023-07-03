Brush fire in East Topeka possibly fireworks-related, officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A brush fire that produced a large amount of white smoke late Monday morning in East Topeka may have been fireworks-related, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 10:45 a.m. Monday in a field just northwest of S.E. 25th and Bellview.

The Topeka Fire Department had several units on scene to help battle the blaze.

A large fire engine could be seen spraying water onto the burning brush fire from about 30 yards away.

A brush truck also was used to help extinguish the fire.

Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS the fire may have been caused by fireworks.

There was no report of damage and no report of injuries late Monday morning.

