Boil advisory issued for White Cloud

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has sparked a boil water advisory for the city of White Cloud.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the advisory. They say the break lowered pressure inthe Doniphan Co. community’s public water system, which put it at risk for bacterial contamination.

People should take precautions until further notice. Those include:

• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE said the advisory will remain in effect until a certified laboratory test shows the water is safe.

People who have questions may contact the water system at 785-850-8690, or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

White Cloud is located in far northeast Kansas, near the Missouri and Nebraska borders.

