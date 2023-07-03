Ayoka Lee nearing return to court after torn ACL

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State was without center Ayoka Lee last year but soon enough, she’ll be hitting the hardwood again.

“Yeah it’s been long but it’s been really good and it’s not my first rehab situation so it’s been good and progressing as I should.”

Lee has been through this before as she mentioned, she tore that same ACL in her right knee in high school.

“It was something that I knew I could come back from and we have a great support staff.”

Head coach Jeff Mittie’s staff has been patient with Lee, easing her back into the mix. Mittie says Lee is ahead of schedule in her rehab and it’ll be great to plug her back into the starting five.

“She definitely is one of the best players in the country, both offensively and defensively. Everybody puts a focus on offense because she scored 61 and been so good there but defensively, this is one of the top defenders in the country so yeah she’s the anchor for us and it’ll be great to have her back in the lineup, you don’t replace that kind of player,” Mittie said.

It’s hard to replace a player of her caliber, especially how she’s grown as a leader on and off the court.

“She wanted to pour into her teammates and her team and be intentional with that and you saw that throughout the year,” Mittie said. “I think it’s one of the reasons why Serena Sundell really finished strong in February and March, I think it’s one of the reasons you saw Jaelyn Glenn do the same thing.”

A sixth year player who’s grateful for Mittie believing in her and now Lee wants to continue to invest in building the program.

“I feel like I’ve done more than I could’ve hoped for in my own personal career so, anyway that I can help our team have accomplishments, that’s what my mind is on,” Lee said.

Her mind is on the prize of a Big 12 Championship and deep postseason run while competing in Bramlage Coliseum for one final season.

“I’m really excited. I think last year our guards and my teammates grew a lot and just had to do more on offense and defense so I’m excited to get back into the mix and see what all of what we can accomplish this year,” Lee said.

Lee also told 13 Sports she’s getting her Master’s in Couple and Family Therapy.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.