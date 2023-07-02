Winners named in Happy Basset’s 3rd annual BBQ competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The group ‘Dr. Squealgood’ from Olathe won first place in the Masters category at Happy Basset’s 3rd annual barbeque competition on Saturday.

“This is probably one of the hardest competitions. The heaviest teams were here and it really showed by how many 700 scores. There were six 700 (scores) and that’s really unheard of. KCBS reps didn’t even have enough pins to hand out. There were just so many good teams here it’s incredible,” said a member of the Dr. Squealgood team.

The group said they put in a lot of hard work throughout this week to get to this point.

“Typically we’ll start at the beginning of the week. Monday we’ll start laying meat out. Tuesday, normally we’re kind of mixing up some rubs, some sauces, and some injections. Wednesday we might be trimming, Thursday we might be trimming. Friday we drive out here, get set up, and after that it’s just hectic.”

The Masters category rated teams’ ability to cook several different types of meat.

“There was brisket, porkbutt, pork ribs and chicken.”

Despite the rigorous competition, Dr. Squealgood has claimed first place in back-to-back years.

“We won this one last year and then we came back and won it again this year which we weren’t really expecting to do, especially with a lot of the top teams here. There are at least 2 or 3 that are in the top 10 right now for team of the year and to come in here and win it was awesome.”

