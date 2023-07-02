WIBW-TV announces new news director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka, Kan. - WIBW-TV General Manager Roger Brokke has promoted veteran Anchor/Reporter Melissa Brunner to the News Director position.

“I am so pleased that we have such an experienced, community minded journalist to lead the best news, weather and sports team in the area,” Brokke said.

Brunner succeeds Jon Janes, who retired after 24 years leading the 13 NEWS team and 51 years in journalism. She will continue to host Eye on Northeast Kansas and co-anchor 13 NEWS at 6 alongside David Oliver.

“I look forward to continuing the strong tradition of local news for which WIBW-TV has always been known,” Brunner said. “We have a fantastic team who are dedicated to providing quality journalism every day. It’s a joy to work alongside them.”

Brunner has been with WIBW-TV for 27 years. Her work has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters and Kansas City Press Club; she’s been part of the team that’s won six Heartland Regional Emmys for Best Newscast; her anchor and reporting work has earned two Emmy nominations; and she won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for writing.

Brunner takes the helm at a time local television news continues to see strong viewership for its broadcast content, while also growing digital audiences.

“We know people are getting their news content in many ways, and we must apply the same high standards from our on-air product as we continue exploring the best ways to serve our communities across digital and streaming platforms,” Brunner said.

Brunner is known for her involvement with several area organizations and events, including the Children’s Tumor Foundation, American Cancer Society, Capper Foundation, Valeo Behavioral Health, Helping Hands Humane Society and American Heart Association.

Her community honors include the Greater Topeka Partnership’s Woman of Influence Award, YWCA Women of Excellence Community Outreach Award, the Salvation Army’s Others award, the local Women in Communication’s chapter Headliner Award, and a Kansas Emergency Management Assoc. honorary lifetime membership. She also was Junior League Topeka’s 2021 Community Volunteer of the Year. Her alma mater, Marquette University, awarded her the James Tiedge Memorial Award, given to a communications alum who demonstrates commitment to community in their career.

Brunner is a native of Manitowoc, Wis. She and her husband, WIBW-TV chief photojournalist Doug Brown, live in Topeka.

WIBW-TV serves a 17-county viewing area. Since it first went on the air in 1953, WIBW-TV has been the top-rated station in Northeast Kansas.

