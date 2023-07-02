Wamego Sports Academy launching NFL Flag Football

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite school not being session for the summer, head football and baseball coach Weston Moody hasn’t stopped working.

13 Sports talked with Moody back in May about the Wamego Sports Academy (he and his brother-in-law own) planning a trip for baseball and softball to head to the Dominican Republic and give them a once in a life time experience.

Now, the academy is starting up NFL Flag Football. Those games will be played on the turf football field and teams will have official NFL team names and logos. They will also do a player draft one month prior to the first games which begin on Sept. 3.

Moody told 13 Sports he follows some women’s flag football teams in the NAIA conference and this gives girls the opportunity to play football and earn a scholarship. He said his daughter is going to get involved because of her passion for football.

All of these different projects are happening in Wamego and it’s another opportunity to grow the community.

”Our main priority to provide opportunities for kids in sport and just provide educational opportunities, that’s why we’re doing the Dominican Republic trip and why we’re doing NFL Flag,” Moody said. “Trying to provide opportunities and that’s kind of our mission as an organization and I think there is a need, there’s not a lot of people doing it. It’s a huge need to keep that going and grow upon all of the successes this area had provided.”

The season will end October 15 and they will have a “Super Bowl” on October 22. All games will be from one to four p.m. and its for first through six grade.

