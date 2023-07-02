Utility vehicle goes over dam, overturning and injuring two at Independence Holiday parade at Lake Wabaunsee

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says a utility vehicle was driven off of a dam and overturned several times.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday around 5:50 p.m., the Wabaunsee County 911 Dispatch Center reported that the vehicle was driven off a dam during an Independence Holiday parade at Lake Wabaunsee.

William Jai Holman, of Alma, KS, and Chase William Deever, of Harveryville, KS, were both in the vehicle at the time it overturned. They were both injured and taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka by helicopter.

The Wabaunsee Sheriff’s Office says the accident remains under investigation.

