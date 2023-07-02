Silver alert issued for missing Wichita man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Wichita Man who is missing.

The KBI is asking for the public’s help in finding George C. Smith, 74 of Wichita. Smith is described as a black man at about 5 feet 5 inches who weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue button-down shirt and blue shorts Smith is diabetic and it is suspected he does not have his necessary medication. Smith requires dialysis several times a week and has missed his appointment.

According to the KBI Smith is likely driving a black 2002 Ford F150 his tag reads 881PKK. He was last seen in the 7700 block of East Kellogg in Wichita, Friday June 30 around 9:30 a.m. and he may have traveled southbound on I-35 toward Oklahoma.

If you see Smith or his vehicle call 911 immediately. Any information or tips can be directed to the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4111.

