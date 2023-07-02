Salavdor Perez named MLB All-Star for eighth time

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The fan favorite is headed to Seattle to represent Kansas City.

This will be the 94th edition of the MLB All-Star Game where the American League leads the series 47-43-2 and won the last nine games.

The Royals announced the news Sunday evening:

Salvy's headed back to the #AllStarGame!



Congratulations to our Captain on his 8th All-Star selection! pic.twitter.com/mUiADkDLn9 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 2, 2023

Perez will be a reserve in this years game, after starting six games over his eight selections. Perez is hitting .253 with 15 homeruns and 40 RBI this season in his first All-Star Game since 2021.

He’s the only Royal in the Midsummer Classic and that is scheduled for July 11 with first pitch at 7:00 p.m.

