Salavdor Perez named MLB All-Star for eighth time

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez smiles as he walks through the dugout before the...
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez smiles as he walks through the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(Peter Joneleit | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The fan favorite is headed to Seattle to represent Kansas City.

This will be the 94th edition of the MLB All-Star Game where the American League leads the series 47-43-2 and won the last nine games.

The Royals announced the news Sunday evening:

Perez will be a reserve in this years game, after starting six games over his eight selections. Perez is hitting .253 with 15 homeruns and 40 RBI this season in his first All-Star Game since 2021.

He’s the only Royal in the Midsummer Classic and that is scheduled for July 11 with first pitch at 7:00 p.m.

