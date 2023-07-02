One hospitalized after crash on I-235

By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been hospitalized after two vehicles collided on I-235 around 6:55 a.m. on July 1.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log, two vehicles collided while they were traveling southbound on I-235 around milepost 10.2. Vehicle one, a Dodge Journey driven by Lashanti Jeannea Cooper, 20, of Wichita, overturned several times before it came to a rest on its wheels. Cooper was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injury.

Driver of vehicle two, a Mazda3, Rodrigo Reyes, 18, of Wichita, had no apparent injuries. His passenger, Amanda Olivia, 27, also of Wichita, didn’t sustain any apparent injuries either.

According to KHP, everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

