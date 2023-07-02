One dead after vehicle struck a pedestrian

One woman dead after a vehicle struck her while she was sitting in her chair.
By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Elk City, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead after a vehicle struck her around 9:55 p.m. on July 1 .

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Victoria L. Edington, 72, of Elk City was hit while sitting in her chair on the west side of Franklin St.. The vehicle, a 2004 Ford F-550, was responding to a medical call with activated emergency lights.

The driver, Gaylan D. Hamilton, 71, of Elk City made a wide turn when he struck Edington. Neither Hamilton or his passenger, Kyle L. Johnson, 31, also of Elk City, were injured.

