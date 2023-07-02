Kidz Trapp Carnival kicked off Saturday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids came out and enjoyed a carnival made just for them at Hillcrest Park.

The event was organized for kids to have fun while also getting to spend time with their families.

Owner of Kidz Trapp, Kisha Bryant says these memories will last a lifetime.

“Making sure we have a family bond. It builds better character through them... memorable experiences with their families. Family feels good,” said Bryant.

The kids enjoyed face painting, basketball, a pool party, and much more.

The kids said it is important to have fun, but it is also important to treat others how you want to be treated.

Arnold Downing Sr. said it is important for the kids to realize how much they mean to the community.

“It is just so important that the kids know that we’re supporting them and that there are still things in the community, here in Topeka, Kansas where we want to be able to have fun and feel safe in doing that,” said Downing.

