Kansas State will be well represented in NBA Summer League

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Come July 3, some former K-State men’s basketball players will be lacing it up in the NBA Summer League.

Keyontae Johnson, (Oklahoma City Thunder), Markquis Nowell (Toronto Raptors), Barry Brown Jr. (Phoenix Suns), Mark Smith (Denver Nuggets) and Xavier Sneed (Charlotte Hornets) will all be featured in the summer league competition. Brown and Smith return to the U.S. after impressive seasons playing professionally overseas. Sneed ended the 2022-23 season on the Hornets’ roster after signing a 2-way contract.

All the games will air on either an ESPN platform (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) or on NBA TV. It all begins July 3 with the California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer Leagues and continues with the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas from Friday, July 7 to Monday, July 17.

Here is the schedule for the players and where you can watch them according to Kansas State Athletics:

Salt Lake City Summer League [Salt Lake City, Utah] – Monday, July 3 and Wednesday-Thursday, July 5-6

California Classic Summer League [Sacramento, Calif.] – Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5

Monday, July 3

7:00 p.m. – Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] vs. San Antonio Spurs [ESPN2] Sacramento

8:00 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] vs. Utah Jazz [NBA TV] Salt Lake City

Wednesday, July 5

5:00 p.m. – Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] vs. Golden State Warriors [ESPN2] Sacramento

6:00 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] vs. Memphis Grizzlies [NBA TV] Salt Lake City

Thursday, July 6

6:00 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] vs. Philadelphia 76ers [ESPN2] Salt Lake City

NBA 2K24 Summer League [Las Vegas, Nev.] – Friday, July 7 – Monday, July 17*

Friday, July 7

4:00 p.m. – Denver Nuggets [Smith] vs. Milwaukee Bucks [ESPNU]

5:30 p.m. – Toronto Raptors [Nowell] vs. Chicago Bulls [NBA TV]

8:00 p.m. – Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] vs. San Antonio Spurs [ESPN]

Saturday, July 8

2:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] vs. Dallas Mavericks [ESPN2]

4:00 p.m. – Phoenix Suns [Brown] vs. Milwaukee Bucks [NBA TV]

Sunday, July 9

2:30 p.m. – Toronto Raptors [Nowell] vs. Cleveland Cavaliers [NBA TV]

3:00 p.m. – Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] vs. L.A. Lakers [ESPN2]

8:30 p.m. – Denver Nuggets [Smith] vs. Atlanta Hawks [NBA TV]

Monday, July 10

1:30 p.m. – Phoenix Suns [Brown] vs. Miami HEAT [NBA TV]

Tuesday, July 11

3:00 p.m. – Phoenix Suns [Brown] vs. New Orleans Pelicans [ESPN2]

5:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] vs. Houston Rockets [NBA TV]

7:30 p.m. – Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] vs. Portland Trail Blazers [NBA TV]

Wednesday, July 12

5:00 p.m. – Toronto Raptors [Nowell] vs. Detroit Pistons [ESPN2]

6:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] vs. Indiana Pacers [NBA TV]

8:30 p.m. – Denver Nuggets [Smith] vs. Utah Jazz [NBA TV]

Thursday, July 13

4:00 p.m. – Toronto Raptors [Nowell] vs. Brooklyn Nets [ESPN2]

6:30 p.m. – Charlotte Hornets [Sneed] vs. New Orleans Pelicans [NBA TV]

Friday, July 14

4:00 p.m. – Oklahoma City Thunder [Johnson] vs. Washington Wizards [ESPNU]

6:00 p.m. – Phoenix Suns [Brown] vs. Utah Jazz [ESPN2]

8:00 p.m. – Denver Nuggets [Smith] vs. Miami HEAT [ESPN2]

