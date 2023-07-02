Fourth of July celebrations conclude with conrhole tournament

By Callie Holthaus
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Mary’s wrapped up it’s Independence Day celebrations with a cornhole tournament Sunday afternoon.

The Never Back Down Baggers cornhole group helped host the event at Riverside Park.

“Me and my husband run NBD Baggers which stands for Never Back Down Baggers,” says Chelsie Grubb. “We run tournaments like this every weekend all over northeast Kansas. So basically we just try to get a whole bunch of people together and have a good time and throw some bags and it normal turns out pretty good.”

Despite the heat, dozens came out to participate in the tournament.

“The heat is definitely one to deal with but when you have such a good crowd and such a fun game,” says Grubb. “It’s kind of hard to not actually come and event just hang out and participate a little bit.”

Ashley Rupp travels throughout northeast Kansas with NBD baggers group participating in tournaments. She told 13 News that even if you aren’t the best cornhole player, it’s still a great environment to be in.

“And even if you lose out, like I just did, you still get to cheer on everyone you know and you get awesome music to listen to and it’s a bunch of fun to watch”

St. Mary’s hosted it’s Red, White, and Blue Independence Day celebrations starting Wednesday, June 28th and concluded Sunday, July 2nd.

