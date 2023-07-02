Five Jayhawks will play in NBA Summer League

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Udoka Azubuike are the names to watch for in the NBA Summer League.

Wilson will suit for the Nets, Dick will be joined by McCormick with Raptors, Azubuike will be with the Celtics and Agbaji is with the Jazz. Wilson was selected by the Nets with the No. 51 pick and Dick went No. 13 to Toronto. Dick became the first lottery pick from KU since Agbaji in 2022.

Azubuike was a part of the Utah Jazz from 2020-23. He played for Kansas from 2016-20 but rarely saw the floor in Utah in the past three seasons due to multiple ankle injuries.

McCormack played for Kansas from 2018-22 and was a part of their championship team. He went undrafted in 2022 and spent the past season playing professionally in Turkey.

Action will begin July 3 and run through July 17.

