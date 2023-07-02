Five Jayhawks will play in NBA Summer League

Utah Jazz's Ochai Agbaji plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA...
Utah Jazz's Ochai Agbaji plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Udoka Azubuike are the names to watch for in the NBA Summer League.

Wilson will suit for the Nets, Dick will be joined by McCormick with Raptors, Azubuike will be with the Celtics and Agbaji is with the Jazz. Wilson was selected by the Nets with the No. 51 pick and Dick went No. 13 to Toronto. Dick became the first lottery pick from KU since Agbaji in 2022.

Azubuike was a part of the Utah Jazz from 2020-23. He played for Kansas from 2016-20 but rarely saw the floor in Utah in the past three seasons due to multiple ankle injuries.

McCormack played for Kansas from 2018-22 and was a part of their championship team. He went undrafted in 2022 and spent the past season playing professionally in Turkey.

Action will begin July 3 and run through July 17.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds and heavy rain rolled through Northeast Kansas Friday night.
Heavy storms hit Northeast Kansas
TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.
TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide
Melissa Brunner
WIBW-TV announces new news director
Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving...
Two Topeka men in custody for disturbance at Hy-Vee in Topeka
Andrew M. Hicks, 25, of Topeka, is behind bars following a robbery that led to a pursuit in...
Topeka man arrested after robbery leads to pursuit in NE Topeka

Latest News

Former Wildcats (5) headed to NBA Summer League 2023
Kansas State will be well represented in NBA Summer League
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez smiles as he walks through the dugout before the...
Salavdor Perez named MLB All-Star for eighth time
Wamego football head coach Weston Moody
Wamego Sports Academy launching NFL Flag Football
Wamego Sports Academy will begin NFL Flag Football in Wamego
Wamego Sports Academy launching NFL Flag Football