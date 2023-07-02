Evergy crews working to restore power after Friday night’s damaging storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy released a statement Saturday saying crews are working to get power back on to thousands by midnight Saturday night, after severe weather.

13 NEWS reached out to Evergy after receiving, messages, calls and emails from viewers about power still being out in many neighborhoods. Some viewers said they have been without power since 8:30 p.m., Friday night.

Evergy says Friday night’s storm knocked out power to about 8,000 customers. They also say the storm hit other communities, with a total of about 37,000 Evergy customers being impacted.

Evergy says crews began making repairs and restoring power as soon as conditions were safe, and by 8 a.m., Saturday, outages in the Topeka area were under 1,000 customers.

As of 7 p.m., Evergy says they had restored more than 90% of customers affected by the storm.

The company says all available crews, plus local contract crews are working to repair damage and restore power as quickly as safely possible.

Evergy says they expect to have power restored to all customers in the Topeka area by midnight Saturday night.

