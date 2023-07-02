A dry end to the weekend

Slowly increasing the heat over the week
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After another round of storms last night, NE Kansas is finally looking to dry out over the next several days.

Today

With all of the rain behind us, Sunday will bring a much drier end to our weekend. Very little cloud cover is expected, and while temperatures are expected to increase, most of the region should stay within the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The air will be dry as well, lowering humidity levels and ensuring that no rain catches us by surprise! All in all, it will be a warm summer day without much of the drawbacks of mugginess and pop up storms.

Looking towards the next several days, however, we can expect several changes

Next Week

Temperatures will begin to increase throughout the week ahead, likely to peak on Independence Day this Tuesday. A slow decrease will occur after Tuesday afternoon, but some of that may be driven by showers and storms Tuesday night, coinciding with firework celebrations.

At the moment, the chance for rain is slight for Tuesday, but it’s something that we’ll be watching to help prepare accordingly.

After Tuesday, temperatures will stay consistent in the upper 80s to lower 90s, not straying too far from the average range for early July. Precipitation chances will increase substantially by Wednesday, setting the stage for a stormy end to the week ahead.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds and heavy rain rolled through Northeast Kansas Friday night.
Heavy storms hit Northeast Kansas
TPD officials said the deceased has been identified as Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka.
TPD releases identification of Topeka man who was killed in Thursday homicide
Topeka Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance involving...
Two Topeka men in custody for disturbance at Hy-Vee in Topeka
Andrew M. Hicks, 25, of Topeka, is behind bars following a robbery that led to a pursuit in...
Topeka man arrested after robbery leads to pursuit in NE Topeka
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

day 2
Rain still likely this afternoon, severe chances very low
Scattered rain on Saturday
Scattered Rain Saturday
Storms again late tonight
Scattered Rain This Morning Then Hot
Heat and storms