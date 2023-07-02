A dry end to the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After another round of storms last night, NE Kansas is finally looking to dry out over the next several days.

Today

With all of the rain behind us, Sunday will bring a much drier end to our weekend. Very little cloud cover is expected, and while temperatures are expected to increase, most of the region should stay within the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The air will be dry as well, lowering humidity levels and ensuring that no rain catches us by surprise! All in all, it will be a warm summer day without much of the drawbacks of mugginess and pop up storms.

Looking towards the next several days, however, we can expect several changes

Next Week

Temperatures will begin to increase throughout the week ahead, likely to peak on Independence Day this Tuesday. A slow decrease will occur after Tuesday afternoon, but some of that may be driven by showers and storms Tuesday night, coinciding with firework celebrations.

At the moment, the chance for rain is slight for Tuesday, but it’s something that we’ll be watching to help prepare accordingly.

After Tuesday, temperatures will stay consistent in the upper 80s to lower 90s, not straying too far from the average range for early July. Precipitation chances will increase substantially by Wednesday, setting the stage for a stormy end to the week ahead.

