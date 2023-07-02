Downtown Topeka post office to reopen July 5

The United States Postal Service on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka will reopen Wednesday, July 5.
By Lane Gillespie
Jul. 2, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced via a public notice that the downtown Topeka post office, located at 424 S. Kansas Ave., will reopen and resume PO box access and retail services Wednesday, July 5.

The post office has been closed since May 27 for renovations. A note by the USPS said the office was suspended by the landlord due to remodeling as well as lead and asbestos found in surveys.

The USPS redirected customers’ PO boxes and retail services to the post office located at 1410 NW Gage Blvd. in Topeka, nearly six miles away from the downtown location.

Customers and workers protested the closure days after the closure, saying that it was without warning and caused confusion for both customers and staff. The USPS said in a statement that they temporarily reassigned employees to another local Topeka post office until the downtown location reopened.

The USPS apologized for the inconvenience in the aforementioned reopening notice.

